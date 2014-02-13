  LG considering fingerprint or iris scanning authentication for LG G3 flagship phone

LG has hinted that the LG G3 flagship smartphone will come with some form of biometric scanner for user authentication. This could be in the form of a fingerprint scanner, as currently used by Apple for the iPhone 5S or the HTC One Max, or iris scanning technology, rumoured to be implemented on the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Speaking during the South Korean press conference held to launch the LG G Pro 2, LG executives confirmed they are "considering all possibilities" when it comes to eye-recognition or fingerprint scanning security software for its next device.

It also told the Korean arm of ZDnet that the company's latest phone, the LG G Pro 2, should not be considered a rival to the forthcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung, even though that is expected to launch soon - during MWC in Barcelona at the end of February - and will therefore battle for market share in several markets around the world.

At present, it is not expected that the LG G Pro 2 will come to the UK. We'll let you know if we hear anything different.

Previous rumours concerning the LG G3 suggested that it will be launched in May and feature a 5.5-inch 2K display. A fingerprint scanner has been mentioned before.

