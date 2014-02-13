  LG G Pro 2 officially announced, featuring 5.9-inch display and 13MP 4K-capable camera

LG has officially taken the wraps off its LG G Pro 2 phablet ahead of Mobile World Congress in later this month.

A successor to the original 5.5-inch G Pro announced in 2013, the G Pro 2 features a 5.9-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display, 13-megapixel camera capable of 4K videos and 120fps slow-motion videos, front 2.1-megapixel camera, 2.26GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM, 3200mAh removable battery, 16/32GB of storage and Android 4.4 KitKat.

Also included is LG's software suite on top of Android, with dual-browser web surfing, KnockOn to turn on the screen by tapping, content locks, and mini view, which shrinks the screen from 3.4- to 4.7-inches, depending on the user's choice.

"Knock Code is an example of LG bringing simpler, more convenient solutions to consumers' mobile lives," said Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"Whereas in the early years of smartphones it was a contest to see how many features could be stuffed into the phones, our researchers took a long, hard look at how consumers were really using their devices in their daily lives and included just the most useful UX features."

LG's G Pro 2 is set to take aim at the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, HTC One max, and Sony Xperia Z Ultra. Phablets have become necessary in a company's product line, as research firm IDC noted phablets accounted for 21 per cent of smartphone shipments in Q3 2013, up from 3 per cent in Q3 2012.

LG hasn't announced pricing or availability for the LG G Pro 2. It will be available in titan, white, and red colours. We're sure to hear more at Mobile World Congress from 24 February.