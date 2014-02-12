LG G2 Mini confirmed for MWC 2014 launch

LG has confirmed the rumoured LG G2 Mini, posting a picture of the new handset to its Facebook page.

The LG Mobile page shows the rear of the Mini handset next to the LG G2, which carries the date of the launch of that device - 7 August 2013. The smaller handset, however, gives away very few details, except that it has the same rear-mounted volume controls as its bigger brother.

The caption posted along with the image reads, "Experience the MINI. Mobile World Congress. 2014-02-24".

The remainder of the image is given over to making comparisons to small pink things. There's a small shoe, a small starfish and a small cupcake. Each of the mini artefacts has a pink colour highlight. We're not sure exactly what LG is getting at here, we're hoping it's some suggestion that pink gadgets are cool, and not some sort of suggestion that those who like pink might like a small phone too.

There's no mention of the specs, however previous rumours suggest a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 pixel resolution display, 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor and 2GB of RAM. It's said to launch with Android 4.4 KitKat, although like the LG G2, we'd expect plenty of LG additions, some of which are very good.

Although these specs are not confirmed, it looks as though the LG G2 Mini is going to be following the HTC One mini and Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini down the smaller-size-means-smaller-specs route, rather than giving you the full powerhouse experience like the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact.

It looks like all will be revealed at Mobile World Congress 2014, where LG is also set to unveil the LG G Pro 2.