  LG G2 Mini appears to get Bluetooth certification

The LG G2 Mini has appeared, named LG-D620, on a Bluetooth certification - suggesting it could be unveiled soon.

The phone appeared on the official Bluetooth website, revealing it will be an LTE device. This would suggest the handset could be unveiled at Mobile World Congress from 24 February.

According to Japanese blog Ambelo, which claims the D620 is the G2 Mini, the screen resolution will be 540 x 960. This fits with previous rumours. Presuming that's on a 4.3-inch screen, like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini, the resolution is an average 256ppi. The site also claims the G2 Mini will come sporting Android 4.4.2 KitKat.

According to the Bluetooth certification site the device will also come with LTE connectivity.

Previous rumours suggest a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor and 2GB of RAM. But in that instance, where the device appeared on a benchmarking site, it was named LG D-410.

Rumours about the LG G2 Mini are growing in number but not much in clarity as Mobile World Congress approaches. So expect to see a new device from LG around 24 February, while the exact specs should remain a surprise.

