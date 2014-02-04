  LG G Pro 2 camera with OIS and 13-megapixels detailed by LG

LG has just announced that its optical image stabilisation (OIS) camera will make an appearance in the LG G Pro 2. The camera will pack 13-megapixels and aims to correct for shake.

OIS cameras have appeared before, in the LG G2 and originally in the Nokia 808 PureView and Lumia 1020. Samsung is also rumoured to debut this technology in its Galaxy S5 phone at Mobile World Congress.

LG said on its Korean site that the OIS camera technology from the LG G2 will appear in its G Pro 2, which we expect to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.

This technology effectively floats the camera lens so that when the user moves or shakes the lens remains steady. This not only allows for clearer photos but also lets the aperture stay open for longer to let in more light without blur, improving low-light scene photography.

The OIS camera will also be able to shoot HD video in slow motion, burst shoot 20 photos at 3840 x 2160 resolution. The phone itself is expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, Android 4.4 KitKat and LTE Advanced.

Check back for our full coverage from MWC 2014 in Barcelona from 24 February.