LG G Pro 2 leaked photo reveals rear volume and power buttons

LG has officially announced that its new G Pro 2 will be unveiled next month, most likely at Mobile World Congress. And now a couple of photos have leaked online, showing what's said to be the handset.

The pictures were sent to Korean news site DCInside and show the rear of what looks to be a white LG G Pro 2. The volume rocker and power button are clearly visible and is similar to the tech that appeared on the G Pro and G Flex.

READ: LG G Pro 2 phablet officially launching in February, specs still remain a mystery

The LG G Pro 2 is rumoured to feature a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 1920 resolution, Snapdragon 800 processor with 3GB of RAM, and LTE-A connectivity.

If LG does launch the G Pro 2 at MWC in Barcelona at the end of February, we'll be there to bring you the news and hands-on impressions.

