LG G Pro 2 phablet officially launching in February, specs still remain a mystery

  LG G Pro 2 phablet officially launching in February, specs still remain a mystery
LG has made the LG G Pro 2 official, announcing on Monday that the phablet will launch in February, presumably at Mobile World Congress.

LG didn't share any specific details about the handset,  but rumours detail the LG G Pro 2 as being the company's first with fingerprint scanning technology. Additionally, it's expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, Android 4.4 KitKat, and LTE Advanced.

LG's G Pro successor is set to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, HTC One Max, and Sony Xperia Z Ultra, at a time when phablets have become necessary in a company's product line. Research firm IDC noted phablets accounted for 21 per cent of smartphone shipments in Q3 2013, up from 3 per cent in Q3 2012.

Pocket-lint will be live from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from 24 February to 27 February to bring you the latest. 

