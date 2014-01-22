  LG said to outfit its entire 2014 line-up with fingerprint scanners, starting with LG G Pro 2

The fingerprint scanner's spot in smartphones is apparently not diminishing. And LG will be the next manufacturer to include the technology, with it coming to its whole line of 2014 handsets, according to Korea-based ETNews.

LG has chosen the fingerprint scanner over iris tracking technology, according to the publication, over issues that could arise because of premature technology, dark rooms and several other factors. Competitor Samsung is also said to have ditched iris tracking technology for the same reasons, at least for the time being.

The first handset out of LG this year will reportedly be the LG G Pro 2, and you bet it will have the extra security hardware. It's said to be coming as early as Mobile World Congress in February, packing a 5.9-inch Quad HD display.

Following in May is the reported release of the LG G3 flagship to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S5, rumoured to be carrying a Quad HD display, an octa-core processor, 16-megapixel rear-camera and - you guessed it - a fingerprint scanner.

Other than a few Motorola handsets that never took off, the Apple iPhone 5S was the first handset to popularise the fingerprint scanner technology, putting the scanner conveniently within the home button so users don't have to think about using it. HTC then introduced the HTC One Max just over a month later with the fingerprint scanner found on the back of the handset.



A fingerprint scanner within a smartphone removes the need for the user to enter a security code manually. But for manufacturers, it means yet another marketing point on which to sell you a smartphone, and LG doesn't want to miss out on that this year.

Pocket-lint has contacted LG in the hope of learning more about its fingerprint scanner plans.

The question is: will LG place its fingerprint scanner on the front or back of handsets?