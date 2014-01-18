LG G3 smartphone to release in May with 5.5-inch QHD display?
The LG G3 will release on 17 May, according to the latest round of rumours.
PhoneArena, which cited a report from Korean website Asiae, claimed LG's next flagship will launch this spring with a QHD display. The display will allegedly have a 1440 x 2560 resolution, and it'll be slightly larger than the LG G2 (possibly 5.5 inches). Previous spec rumours for the LG G3 include a 16MP rear-facing camera with OIS tech and LG's Odin mobile chipset.
In addition, PhoneArena reported that the LG G Pro 2 phablet is likely still coming down the pipeline. It's supposed to unveil next month with a 5.9-diagonal QHD display.
READ: LG G2 review
The LG G2 is an Android smartphone and a successor to the Optimus G and the Optimus G Pro. It released in September 2013. That means, if the LG G2's successor does indeed release in May, LG obviously doesn't mind an usually short annual upgrade cycle.
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch and what to expect
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- How to get Android P on your phone right now
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: All the latest about Nokia's next phone
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
- iOS 11.4 to introduce USB Restricted Mode: disables Lightning port after 7 days
- Android P beta available today; OS will introduce some serious battery life savings
- BlackBerry KeyTwo pops up in official Wi-Fi Alliance certification
- iOS 12 to support horizontal Face ID for iPad Pro
Comments