LG G3 smartphone to release in May with 5.5-inch QHD display?

The LG G3 will release on 17 May, according to the latest round of rumours.

PhoneArena, which cited a report from Korean website Asiae, claimed LG's next flagship will launch this spring with a QHD display. The display will allegedly have a 1440 x 2560 resolution, and it'll be slightly larger than the LG G2 (possibly 5.5 inches). Previous spec rumours for the LG G3 include a 16MP rear-facing camera with OIS tech and LG's Odin mobile chipset.

In addition, PhoneArena reported that the LG G Pro 2 phablet is likely still coming down the pipeline. It's supposed to unveil next month with a 5.9-diagonal QHD display.

READ: LG G2 review

The LG G2 is an Android smartphone and a successor to the Optimus G and the Optimus G Pro. It released in September 2013. That means, if the LG G2's successor does indeed release in May, LG obviously doesn't mind an usually short annual upgrade cycle.

