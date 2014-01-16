  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  LG phone news

LG Optimus F3Q press shot and specs leaked, revealing slide-out keyboard and Jelly Bean OS

There's a new phone coming from LG that's ideal for anyone who loves all-things vintage, physical QWERTY keyboards, or maybe refuse to admit that it's 2014. It's called the LG Optimus F3Q.

Tech blogger @Evleaks has leaked a "final design" image of the Optimus F3Q, along with some specs, and, well, you can't miss that physical, slide-out keyboard. No, you didn't just time warp back 8 years. This is the real deal.

As for those specs, you're looking at a dual-core 1.2GHz chip, 4-inch WVGA touch display with 480p resolution, 5MP rear-facing camera, and a 2,460mAh battery. Although you'll be happy to hear that battery is larger than the 2,300mAh juice pack found on the HTC One, there was no mention of a front-facing camera, flash, or even RAM.

The LG Optimus F3Q is headed to T-Mobile USA, and it has support for LTE. It'll land with Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. That's not too surprising though, because even some high-end handsets on the market haven't been upgraded to Android 4.4.2 KitKat. Likewise, don't expect the LG Optimus F3Q to get an OS update anytime soon.

READ: LG D830 seen running Android 4.4 KitKat. Could it be LG G Pro 2?

If we had to guess, we'd say this phone will release on one of T-Mobile's pre-paid plans. We can't think of many people who legitimately want a 480p display and possibly no front-facing shooter. Then again, there is a tech geek cult out there (looking at you, BlackBerry fans) who just love physical keyboards. In that case, the LG Optimus F3Q is for them.

