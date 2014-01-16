  LG Optimus F3Q press shot and specs leaked, revealing slide-out keyboard and Jelly Bean OS

There's a new phone coming from LG that's ideal for anyone who loves all-things vintage, physical QWERTY keyboards, or maybe refuse to admit that it's 2014. It's called the LG Optimus F3Q.

Tech blogger @Evleaks has leaked a "final design" image of the Optimus F3Q, along with some specs, and, well, you can't miss that physical, slide-out keyboard. No, you didn't just time warp back 8 years. This is the real deal.

As for those specs, you're looking at a dual-core 1.2GHz chip, 4-inch WVGA touch display with 480p resolution, 5MP rear-facing camera, and a 2,460mAh battery. Although you'll be happy to hear that battery is larger than the 2,300mAh juice pack found on the HTC One, there was no mention of a front-facing camera, flash, or even RAM.

The LG Optimus F3Q is headed to T-Mobile USA, and it has support for LTE. It'll land with Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. That's not too surprising though, because even some high-end handsets on the market haven't been upgraded to Android 4.4.2 KitKat. Likewise, don't expect the LG Optimus F3Q to get an OS update anytime soon.

If we had to guess, we'd say this phone will release on one of T-Mobile's pre-paid plans. We can't think of many people who legitimately want a 480p display and possibly no front-facing shooter. Then again, there is a tech geek cult out there (looking at you, BlackBerry fans) who just love physical keyboards. In that case, the LG Optimus F3Q is for them.