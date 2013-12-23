  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG G2 Mini specs appear on benchmarking test: Quad-core and KitKat are present

|
  LG G2 Mini specs appear on benchmarking test: Quad-core and KitKat are present
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

The LG G2 Mini is almost certainly on its way. Everyone is doing a mini version of their flagship phone these days and the latest trend, from the likes of Sony, is towards full specced handsets but just with a smaller screen. LG appeared to be following suit, until this quad-core handset showed up. But it should be arriving with Android 4.4 KitKat, which is a bonus.

Leaked specs of the handset appeared on a recent benchmark result where the handset was referred to as LG D-410, a name associated with the LG G2 Mini in the past. This showed it with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, a 540 x 960 resolution display and Android 4.4 KitKat.

READ: LG G2 Mini could be on its way soon

Previous rumours have pointed towards a Snapdragon 800 processor, but this quad-core seems to be Snapdragon 400 - suggesting weaker specs than the LG G2 flagship. As for that resolution, it's likely to be on a 4.3-inch screen meaning an output of 256ppi, not great but not bad either.

And if it does come with Android 4.4 KitKat we'd expect it to be launching next year - so likely to be revealed at either CES in January or MWC in February.

READ: LG G2 review

PopularIn Phones
  1. Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
  2. Stunning Titanium Grey Samsung Galaxy S9 now on pre-order from Carphone Warehouse
  3. Leaked image of 6.1-inch LCD Apple iPhone confirms single-lens camera and Face ID
  4. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  1. iOS 12 system requirements: Will iOS 12 run on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?
  2. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
  3. Motorola One Power hands-on images confirms notch and dual camera
  4. Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
  5. Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat may finally launch by September
Comments