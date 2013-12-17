  LG G Flex curved smartphone coming to the UK before official launch in February 2014, thanks to EE

EE has signed an exclusive agreement with LG to bring its curved OLED smartphone to the UK before the official launch in February next year. Sadly, the LG G Flex will not be on sale until the European release, but you will be able to try it out for yourself in several EE stores up and down the country.

Participating stores include those in the Westfield Shopping Centres in London's Stratford and White City, the EE shop in Oxford Street in London, at Kent's Bluewater Shopping Centre, plus stores in Nottingham, Manchester, Brighton, Cambridge, Sheffield at at the Merry Hill Centre in the West Midlands.

"LG is renowned for its technical innovation so we’re pleased to be working with them to bring the G Flex to UK consumers," said Sharon Meadows, director of devices at EE.

"The G Flex is perfectly optimised to take advantage of our unique double-speed 4G network and will provide users with an immersive viewing experience so they can make the most out of watching video on the go."

The LG G Flex, like Samsung's Galaxy Round, features a curved display that the company believes makes the phone more comfortable to hold. Where it differs is that the curvature is vertical rather than horizontal, so the screen wraps around as you hold it in landscape mode.

The screen is a massive 6-inches, albeit with a 1280 x 720 rather than Full HD resolution. The phone also comes with a self-healing back cover, 2.26GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and the world's first curved battery for a mobile device.

Pricing for the phone on EE will be available closer to launch.