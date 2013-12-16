LG Gx announced for Korea, ups the 4G ante but is essentially Optimus G Pro

LG has launched a new LTE 4G smartphone model in Korea. The LG Gx is not quite as powerful as its stablemate, the LG G2, favouring specifications more in line with the Optimus G Pro, but adds the design ethos of the more recent flagship phone - the QuickWindow case too.

The LG Gx features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display. It is capable of supporting 2.6GHz broadband LTE, which is one of the standout features according to the company, although mostly pertinent to South Korea. And the rear camera is 13-megapixel, with a 2.1-megapixel camera on the front.

Dimensions are 150.6 x 76.1 x 9.2mm and it weighs 167g. Battery size is listed at 3,140mAh.

A number of new user interface features have been implemented, including Smart Day, which shows key information on the lock screen - which particularly helps the QuickWindow case do its magic. And there us an ability to "knock on and off" the screen by tapping it twice.

LG has not revealed whether the Gx will make it out of Korea and into other markets around the world, but we'll keep you informed as and when there's more information on global plans.