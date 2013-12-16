  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG Gx announced for Korea, ups the 4G ante but is essentially Optimus G Pro

|
1/3  
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

LG has launched a new LTE 4G smartphone model in Korea. The LG Gx is not quite as powerful as its stablemate, the LG G2, favouring specifications more in line with the Optimus G Pro, but adds the design ethos of the more recent flagship phone - the QuickWindow case too.

The LG Gx features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display. It is capable of supporting 2.6GHz broadband LTE, which is one of the standout features according to the company, although mostly pertinent to South Korea. And the rear camera is 13-megapixel, with a 2.1-megapixel camera on the front.

READ: LG G2 review

Dimensions are 150.6 x 76.1 x 9.2mm and it weighs 167g. Battery size is listed at 3,140mAh.

A number of new user interface features have been implemented, including Smart Day, which shows key information on the lock screen - which particularly helps the QuickWindow case do its magic. And there us an ability to "knock on and off" the screen by tapping it twice.

LG has not revealed whether the Gx will make it out of Korea and into other markets around the world, but we'll keep you informed as and when there's more information on global plans.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments