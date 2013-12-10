  LG G2 Mini could be on its way soon

The LG G2 flagship smartphone, which has had a very good reception from users and reviewers alike, could be getting a down-sized version.

It's been the way with the HTC One mini, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini and the rumoured Sony Xperia Z1S, and now it looks like it's LG's turn.

According to Greek gadget site Techblog the LG G2 Mini is in the works right now. It's rumoured to have a 4.7-inch display down from the current 5.2-inches of the G2. But other than that there shouldn't be much of a down-grade as you'll still get that Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM.

Despite being rumoured as a mini this isn't exactly small like the other mini-titled handsets out there. Rather it's a more manageable size that opens up the market a bit for LG.

The screen resolution isn't yet known. While the G2 comes in at an impressive 1920 x 1080 resolution this model could be 720p because of the drop in size. Presumably it will keep the rear control key that the G2 is now known for.

The site suggests we could see an announcement for the LG G2 Mini at CES in January, though we would expect LG to wait until MWC in February.