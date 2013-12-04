LG G Flex curved OLED smartphone starts global rollout: UK soon to be announced

LG has announced that it will be rolling out the LG G Flex curved OLED Android smartphone globally, starting in Hong Kong and Singapore, followed by other markets in Asia and then "other regions". It is believed that a European release for the phone will be announced early next year.

The phone uses a bendable plastic OLED HD display and sports a massive 6-inch screen that is designed to offer the best movie and TV show viewing experience - an "IMAX" experience, the company has previously said.

READ: Want to see what the LG G Flex is really like? New video reveals all

It also comes with a self-healing back cover that eliminates light scratches and a world's first 3,500mAh curved battery. Driving the show is a 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor backed up by 2GB of RAM. It also packs a 13-megapixel camera.

Customers in Singapore will be able to place pre-orders for the phone from 8 December, and it goes on sale in Hong Kong on 13 December. LG will announce further availability in Asia later this month and soon after for other countries.