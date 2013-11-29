  LG G Flex could be launching internationally following a December event

The LG G Flex, the curved self-healing phone, could finally be coming to the rest of the world. The handset is currently available only in Korea.

LG has sent out invitations to a Hong Kong launch event on 3 December. This is the same time that the handset is due to arrive in France. Hopefully the announcement will reveal a UK release date.

READ: LG G Flex curved smartphone officially announced, packs 6-inch display and 'self-healing' back

The LG G Flex is a 6-inch curved OLED smartphone with a zippy 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor backed up by 2GB of RAM. It also packs a 13-megapixel camera and its back is self-healing. The screen is 1280 x 720 resolution and is powered by a 3500mAh battery. It comes in at 177g in weight, 7.9mm - 8.7mm thick, and has its volume buttons on the rear like the LG G2.

Check out the self-healing abilities of the G Flex in this video.

The G Flex is currently selling in Korea for 999,990 won (£578) so don’t expect it to be cheap once it ships internationally.

"The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expans further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices," said Dr Sang Deog Yeo, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of LG Display, earlier this month. "Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year."