  Want to see what the LG G Flex is really like? New video reveals all

Along with a new design and the curved OLED screen that has many tongues wagging in tech world, the LG G Flex features a new build of LG's Android overlay - one that will no doubt trickle down to other LG handsets in the coming months.

The new user interface has been shown off in a video recorded during the unique phone's Korean launch. It includes a multi-tasking window mode, a new lock screen and a media swipe action that makes accessing movie content all the more easy. As LG is touting the device as IMAX in your pocket, this makes sense.

The multi-tasking window mode is essentially like the feature on Samsung Galaxy handsets, where you can run two apps on screen at the same time. The video shows other features too.

It also shows just how massive the LG G Flex really is, with its 6-inch curved screen.