  LG G Flex for US market: AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile tipped

LG is ready to bring its curved smartphone outside of the South Korean market. There's been some speculation around a release in Europe, and now EvLeaks has word for customers in the US seeking the curved LG G Flex.

The mobile device tipster, who is frequently correct in his predictions, wrote on his Twitter timeline the LG G Flex would be released to the US on AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. There's no word on specific pricing or availability, but now we can rest easy knowing it's coming stateside, if EvLeaks' is to be believed.

The LG G Flex followed the Samsung Galaxy Round with a vertical curve instead of horizontal. The handset features a 6-inch HD (720p) display, 2.26GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 3,500mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear-camera, LTE, and Android 4.2.2. Think the LG G2, but with a curved display.

The G Flex has a screen made from plastic substrates, rather than glass, which means its flexible enough to bend without breaking. This is a great step in the direction of tough phones that don't need cases to protect screens. Broken screens are a common problem and one of the highest claims on insurance. The G Flex also has a self-healing back, if you're the type who often drops their phone.

"The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expand further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices," said Dr Sang Deog Yeo, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of LG Display, in October.

"Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year."

LG has yet to confirm its entrance into the US market with a curved display smartphone. In the meantime, we'll be watching closely for leaked press renders and release dates for both the US and UK.