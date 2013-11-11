  1. Home
LG G Flex called mobile IMAX theatre in promo video ahead of its Tuesday release

  LG G Flex called mobile IMAX theatre in promo video ahead of its Tuesday release
As Korea gets ready to accept its first curved OLED smartphone this Tuesday, when the LG G Flex is released, a new promotional video has been unveiled.

In the video the new LG G Flex is referred to as a mobile IMAX theatre. The fact that it’s curved is its similarity to the IMAX curved screen - but comparing it to the 8K experience of IMAX is a bit of a stretch.

The LG G Flex - which will be Korea only on launch but might come to Europe soon - is a very flexible handset. While it is curved from top to bottom, which side-on might be similar to the IMAX curved surround, it’s the flexibility that impressed us. Check out this video of the handset being squashed into a flat shape without any damage. The back of the phone can also take some licks as it self-heals scratches - using magic, we presume.

READ: LG G Flex is truly flexible: Gets flattened in video and still works - could be coming to UK soon

Accessories for the G Flex were also outed today in the form of a Quick Window Case, a Vest Case to protect the self-healing back for some reason, and a 16GB USB flash drive.

The LG G Flex will be released in Korea on Tuesday with a global release date announcement for the handset in the works.

READ: LG G Flex curved smartphone officially announced, packs 6-inch display and 'self-healing' back

