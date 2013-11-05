  LG G Flex is truly flexible: Gets flattened in video and still works - could be coming to UK soon

The Flex in LG's curved smartphone the LG G Flex isn't just for the sake of it - this phone really is bendy. In a video released by LG the phone is shown being completely flattened out of shape on a table.

The G Flex has a screen made from plastic substrates, rather than glass, which means its flexible enough to bend without breaking. This is a great step in the direction of tough phones that don't need cases to protect screens. Broken screens is a common problem and one of the highest claims on insurance.

This use of plastic electronics is just the beginning as the materials have electronic functions, meaning they can be used as insulators, conductors, light emitters and sensors. Imagine an entire phone made from this material? It would be unbreakable.

Indeed the G Flex itself has a self-healing back that can mend scratches automatically. If you're interested in early adopting this new type of tough tech you may be in luck as an LG spokesman recently said a global announcement for the handset is in the works.

The second we hear more about a UK release you'll know about it.