LG G Flex curved smartphone officially announced, packs 6-inch display and 'self-healing' back

As expected, LG has officially taken the wraps of its curved screen LG G Flex smartphone. The manufacturer has previously claimed this smartphone opens up "a world of design innovations in the smartphone market". Unlike Samsung's take on the curved display, LG is using a vertically curved build (top to bottom), rather than horizontal like the Galaxy Round.

The Android OS 4.2.2 Jelly Bean smartphone is bound for South Korea at this point, packing a 6-inch 720p display, 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear-camera, 2.1-megapixel front-camera, and 3,500mAh battery. It comes in at 177g in weight, 7.9mm - 8.7mm thick, and has its volume buttons on the rear like the LG G2.

Interestingly, LG says the handset features a coating on the back that will self-heal hairline scratches. Another unique feature for the handset includes the "Swing Lockscreen" that uses a parallax effect to move the lockscreen to the direction of the curve. You'll also find a Dual Window mode for the mutlitaskers.

"The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expans further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices," said Dr Sang Deog Yeo, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of LG Display, earlier this month. "Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year."

Unfortunately we haven't had our hands on the G Flex to see how well the features work and if the curved display really makes phone calls better, like LG claims. The company hasn't provided any word on an international rollout. This leads us to believe the G Flex is seen as prototype device, just like how Samsung views its Galaxy Round. Nonetheless, if you live in South Korea you'll be seeing the handset in November.