  LG Nexus 5 will reportedly be released in white and black on 1 November

Google and LG will release the Nexus 5 on 1 November in both white and black colour options, according to EvLeaks.

The handset has been long leaked to be on its way to launch, but if the often reliable leakster is correct we won't be waiting much longer. EvLeak's timing makes sense, given previous Nexus launch history and a 31 October announcement date tipped by several publications.

Leaks over the past few months have indicated the Nexus 5 will boast a 4.96-inch 1080p display, quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 1.3MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, wireless charging, 2GB of RAM, and NFC. The design looks relatively laidback, with a matte black design and vertical Nexus logo down the back. The camera is humongous.

Google and LG releasing a white version of the Nexus 5 on launch day is interesting, given the limited nature of the white Nexus 4 earlier this year. This should excite many Nexus fans.

Obviously, Android 4.4 KitKat will be accompanying the Nexus 5. Leaks for the new Android OS show a redesign packing a clearer design, Hangouts has replaced Messenger as the default messaging app on the four-icon dock, and big changes to the 'Android TV' platform.

A listing on Google Play for a brief moment last week indicated the Nexus 5 will be priced at $349 (£216) to start.

One leakster this month provided hands-on impressions of the Nexus 5. He noted it felt like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3.

Go ahead and get your bank accounts ready for next Friday everyone.