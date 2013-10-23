  LG Fireweb is the Firefox OS smartphone we've all been reading about but unlikely to own

LG has officially announced the Firefox OS smartphone that has been popping up around the web, including in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission as the LG D300g.

The full consumer model phone is called the LG Fireweb and, sadly, you are unlikely ever to own one unless you live in Brazil or any of the surrounding countries.

It is being released by Telefónica's Vivo network in the country and features a 4-inch screen, 5-megapixel camera and comes with Facebook integration and pre-loaded apps such as Cut the Rope.

In addition, the Firefox OS includes social media integration with Twitter and Nokia's Here Maps provides the mapping duties. Mozilla software is naturally also included, such as the Firefox mobile browser and Firefox Marketplace.

Like other new Firefox OS phones, the LG Fireweb will ship with version 1.1 of the operating system. This adds several performance improvements, including MMS messaging.

"We're happy to see Firefox OS gain momentum with partners launching new devices in new markets and developers around the world being inspired to innovate," said Jay Sullivan, COO of Mozilla.

"Our partnership with Telefónica Vivo demonstrates the rich, new experiences offered on Firefox OS by combining the best global and local content with LG's elegant new device experience."