  Nexus 5 press renders keep the excitement in the air, show KitKat launcher

New press renders of Google and LG's upcoming Nexus 5 collaboration have leaked, providing a solid look at the handset and a clear view of Android 4.4 KitKat's launcher. We've seen plenty about the handset before, it's really not a secret at this point, but there's nothing like a few more teases before the rumoured launch date. (Update: official shots have appeared on Google Play.)

The design is the same we've seen leaked since September: a 5-inch display embodied in a black casing that doesn't draw too much attention. The software on the other hand is interesting - the Android 4.4 KitKat launcher is shown that packs a clear design. It’s also worth noting that Hangouts has replaced Messenger as the default messaging app on the four-icon dock, which makes sense given Google's recent API announcement.

One leakster this month provided hands-on impressions of the Nexus 5. He noted it felt like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3.

According to a leaked manual, we'll find a 4.95-inch 1080p IPS display, 16/32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 8MP OIS rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, and wireless charging. There are the normal sensors like accelerometer and compass, but there's also a pressure sensor, too.

Wednesday KitKat began tweeting references to Android's latest OS update and a pattern emerged pointing to a 28 October release date.