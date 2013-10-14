  First press renders of LG's curved display 'G Flex' smartphone leak

It was just last week when LG announced its curved display smartphone plans. Now Engadget has obtained alleged photos of the "LG G Flex". Not many details were provided with the photos, but the smartphone is said to launch next month.

To create the bendable display, LG Display builds the OLED panel on plastic substrates rather than glass. It is vertically concave from top to bottom with a radius of 700mm. The manufacturer claims that this opens up "a world of design innovations in the smartphone market". The panel is also just 0.44mm thin and weighs just 7.2g.

"The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expand further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices," said Dr Sang Deog Yeo, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of LG Display, last week. "Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year."

LG's foray into the curved display space comes just after Samsung announced its Galaxy Round for the Korean market. However LG's handset will be taking things a different way, with a vertical roundness, instead of horizontal like the Galaxy Round.

More details as we get them.