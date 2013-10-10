  LG G Pro Lite: 5.5-inch screen and average specs tell us it's not always great to be on a diet

LG has introduced a diet version of its LG G Pro smartphone called the LG G Pro Lite.

The new Lite version will come with a 5.5-inch IPS display, a 3,140mAh battery, embedded stylus and Dual SIM for those who like to travel.

The Lite sadly means that the internal specs are pretty mediocre with a 1GHz processor, average screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels and 1GB RAM. It will come with 8GB of storage, a MicroSD card slot and 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front.

It runs Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2. Connectivity wise you get Bluetooth 3.0, USB2.0, A-GPS, Wi-Fi Direct.

“With LG G Pro Lite, we are introducing a competitive device to the masses in the growing large smartphone market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The market for smartphones with displays over 5 inches will continue to grow and LG is in a great position to capture these new customers when they’re ready to move up from their current phones.”

Available in black or white, LG G Pro Lite will make its world debut this month in Latin America followed by markets in Asia, Russia, China, India and the Middle East. No word on whether a UK release is on the cards.