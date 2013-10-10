  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG G Pro Lite: 5.5-inch screen and average specs tell us it's not always great to be on a diet

|
  LG G Pro Lite: 5.5-inch screen and average specs tell us it's not always great to be on a diet
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

LG has introduced a diet version of its LG G Pro smartphone called the LG G Pro Lite.

The new Lite version will come with a 5.5-inch IPS display, a 3,140mAh battery, embedded stylus and Dual SIM for those who like to travel.

The Lite sadly means that the internal specs are pretty mediocre with a 1GHz processor, average screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels and 1GB RAM. It will come with 8GB of storage, a MicroSD card slot and 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front.

It runs Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2. Connectivity wise you get Bluetooth 3.0, USB2.0, A-GPS, Wi-Fi Direct.

“With LG G Pro Lite, we are introducing a competitive device to the masses in the growing large smartphone market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The market for smartphones with displays over 5 inches will continue to grow and LG is in a great position to capture these new customers when they’re ready to move up from their current phones.”

Available in black or white, LG G Pro Lite will make its world debut this month in Latin America followed by markets in Asia, Russia, China, India and the Middle East. No word on whether a UK release is on the cards.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments