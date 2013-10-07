LG confirms mass-production of flexible OLED displays for smartphones, no word on LG Z yet

LG has confirmed that it has entered the mass-production phase for its own flexible OLED displays for smartphones. The bendable panel will be made in screen sizes up to 6-inches and can be used in phones enabling different designs than we are used to today.

Last week, Pocket-lint wrote that LG was considering a flexible OLED display for a forthcoming flagship smartphone, the LG Z, but there has been no mention of the device. At this time, the company is just revealing that it is able to make the technology needed in bulk, but has hinted that its own devices featuring flexible screens could be unveiled next year.

"LG Display is launching a new era of flexible displays for smartphones with its industry-leading technology," said Dr Sang Deog Yeo, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of LG Display.

"The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expand further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices. Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year."

To create the bendable display, LG Display builds the OLED panel on plastic substrates rather than glass. It is vertically concave from top to bottom with a radius of 700mm. The manufacturer claims that this opens up "a world of design innovations in the smartphone market". The panel is also just 0.44mm thin and weighs just 7.2g.