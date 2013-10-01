LG Pro Lite Dual unveiled, cheap 5.5-inch Galaxy Note rival with a stylus

LG will be releasing a cheap phablet to combat Samsung's stranglehold on the sector.

Coming to Russia at the very least, the LG Pro Lite Dual is a 5.5-inch Android phone with a stylus, 1GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Its IPS-display has a less-than HD resolution of 960 x 540 and the storage will be expandable through a microSD card.

Around the back there is an 8-megapixel camera and its battery is 3,140mAh. Other details released so far reveal that it will hit Russia with Android 4.1.2 installed and it measures 76.9 x 150.2 x 9.48mm.

Other than this, little else is known about this Lite handset. There's certainly no word on whether it will make it to other markets, but we feel confident in saying that it won't find its way to the UK.

The Russian price for the LG Pro Lite Dual will be 12,990 rubles. That's around £248, so very entry level.