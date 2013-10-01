  LG Nexus 5 leaks again: 'Feels like the Nexus 7' and screen is just 'ok'

As the launch of the new LG Nexus 5 approaches, more details continue to leak about the unannounced handset. The latest comes from "weespeed", a member of the MacRumors forum who claims to physically have had his hands on the Nexus-branded handset. The photo that accompanies the forum post shows a handset we've seen before: a black back, vertical Nexus logo and large camera.

The photo confirms to us that Google and LG are staying on-track with what's been leaked before. We've already seen it thanks to a Google employee and a mistake by the FCC provided some pretty solid details. Monday night's MacRumors forum posting has since been taken down, but Droid Life was able to snag details.

"Weespeed" does offer us a bit more than further confirmation, though. This person claims to have held the Nexus 5, and notes that it feels smaller than the LG G2 and closer to the Nexus 7. We've noted in the past it has a similar look to the Nexus tablet. "Weespeed" adds that the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3. Lacklustre displays were something the Nexus program was plagued with in its early days. The Nexus 5 does have a small bezel, though.

Specifications for the Nexus 5 leaked over the weekend, painting a broader picture past spyshots. We can reportedly expect a 5-inch full HD display, 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 1.2-megapixel front-camera, 2300mAh battery, wireless charging, and the usual LTE and NFC.

So we pretty much have everything we need to know about the LG Nexus 5. What we're missing now is a launch date and pricing, and we can thank Google for that. According to a leak in September, Google has plans to hold a 15 October event to unveil Android 4.4 KitKat. That date is unconfirmed, but if Nexus launch history is any indication, we can expect an October event. Keep an eye on our Nexus 5 hub for the latest.