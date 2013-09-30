Leaked log file reveals LG Nexus 5 running Android 4.4

A leaked log file has popped up with a screenshot of the LG Nexus 5 running Android 4.4, though the build looks as though it falls under the codename Key Lime Pie.

As MyCE reported, the screenshot reveals a black notification bar with grey icons. It is similar to earlier leaked screenshots of Kit Kat, which is the official name of Android 4.4, and a Google Keyboard.

Interestingly, the log file showed off an Android Key Lime Pie build number of KRS74H, and Phandroid said it was cooked on 13 September. Other than that, there's not much information on Android 4.4. There are some potential Nexus 5 specs found in the log file lines, though.

Android World reported that the Nexus 5 could sport a 5-inch full HD display at 442 ppi, 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snadragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera, 1.2 MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, support for LTE and NFC and a bunch of sensors like accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity, light, barometer and orientation. The device's model number is also LG-D820.

A lot of the spec information echoes what has already surfaced through the US Federal Communications Commission, but it's still interesting to get more confirmation. Check out the screenshot of Key Lime Pie build KRS74H in the gallery below, including a few screenshots of the log file.