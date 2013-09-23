  1. Home
LG Vu 3 officially, and rather quietly, announced with Snapdragon 800 and 5.2-inch 4:3 display

LG has officially announced its Vu 3 smartphone with full specs on its website.

The LG Vu 3 will come with a 5.2-inch, 4:3 aspect IPS display that pumps out a 1280 x 960 resolution. Giving it plenty of grunt is the Snapdragon Qualcomm 800 processor and making use of that screen is a 13-megapixel camera,plus you get LTE Advanced connectivity.

The LG Vu 3 also comes with a stylus, translucent QuickView cases and the usual LG software like KnockON.

As we reported previously the Vu 3 will be priced at £465, undercutting the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 which will go for £580.

So does that 4:3 aspect appeal? Or are you more Note focused? However you feel. unless you live in Korea you won't have a choice initially. We've contacted LG to see if the phone will be shipped internationally and will update you when we hear back.

