  LG Nexus 5 leaked from a bar, shows Android 4.4 KitKat boot screen

New images of what is believed to be the upcoming LG Nexus 5 have leaked, this time from a bar (reminds us of Apple's iPhone 4), and not the FCC. The images, provided by 9to5Google, confirm what we've been seeing over the past few weeks: what looks to be a 5-inch display, large camera, and sleek front with nearly no bezel.

What's new from the video is what seems to be our very first look at Android 4.4 KitKat. Sadly, we don't see the internals of the software because of a lockscreen. What is shown is a new boot screen - how nifty.

FCC filings noted the Nexus 5 features Qi wireless charging capabilities inside of the back cover, which will allow customers to place their device on a charging stone and forget cords. You'll find LTE bands (unlike the Nexus 4), NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, and of course, CDMA / EVDO rev A, pentaband DC-HSPA+ and quadband GSM / EDGE.

The FCC documents further revealed a 4.96-inch diagonal for display, hence the Nexus 5 name, with a length and width of 131.9 mm x 68.2 mm. A Snapdragon 800 SoC was also mentioned.

Oddly, this isn't the first time a Google employee has leaked the Nexus 5. It's almost like they want us to see. At any rate, we hope this poor bar-hopper gets his phone back.

A report over the weekend said Google and LG are set to launch the LG Nexus 5 on 14 October. The timing makes sense, given past Nexus events held by Google in October, but nothing has actually been confirmed by the company.