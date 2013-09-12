  LG Nexus 5 shown-off in clearest form yet at FCC

The LG-D820, better known as the Nexus 5 to us common-folk, has been leaked in the clearest photos yet, thanks to a minor screw-up by LG or the FCC.

When a phone launches to the masses, it typically goes through the FCC at the last minute. LG recently submitted a “class 2 permissive change” to the FCC for Verizon’s variant of the LG G2 (G-VS980), but instead, photos of the LG-D820 sprung on us - and we certainly don't mind. This screw-up makes sense, given the presumed similarities between the G2 and Nexus 5.

The photos show what we've been seeing for the past few weeks, in a clearer light. There's a massive camera found in the top left of the device, with a flash positioned neatly underneath. Unlike previously leaked photos, the Nexus branding wasn't found on the back of the device given to the FCC. It's not uncommon for devices sent to the FCC not to be marked up, though.

The front of the device is sleek, with barely any bezel found. In the latest filing you won't find any new specifications, but the hardware is conveniently shown.

Past FCC filings noted the device features Qi wireless charging capabilities inside of the back cover, which will allow customers to place their device on a charging stone and forget cords. The same functionality was found on the Nexus 4. Furthermore, you'll find LTE bands (unlike the Nexus 4), NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, and of course, CDMA / EVDO rev A, pentaband DC-HSPA+ and quadband GSM / EDGE.

The bands listed in the FCC documents earlier this month mean the smartphone will support AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint stateside. Noticeably absent from the list was Verizon, which may makes sense given the spicy relationship between the carrier and the Nexus programme in recent iterations.

The FCC documents further revealed a 4.96-inch diagonal for display, hence the Nexus 5 name, with a length and width of 131.9 mm x 68.2 mm. A Snapdragon 800 SoC was also mentioned.

Now that Nexus 4 stock is beginning to dwindle, the Nexus 5's time at the FCC is increasing, and Android 4.4 KitKat has been announced, the Nexus 5 doesn't seem too far off. It's getting to be about that time, as the Nexus 4 was announced in late-October. You bet we'll keep our eyes peeled.