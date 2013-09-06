  Did the LG Nexus 5 just cross the desk of the FCC packing LTE and a 4.96-inch display?

Smell that? That's the LG Nexus 5 in the air.

After being leaked prematurely by a Google employee in an official Google video, what is presumed to be the Nexus 5 has landed on the desk of the US Federal Communications Commission for regulatory approval. Lucky for us, plenty of details are spilled within the report. Oh, and luckily for LG, it was approved with flying colours!

Google and the FCC don't come right out and say the device is the Nexus 5, but it looks close to the smartphone shown off in the Google video earlier this week - especially around the camera. If the D820 shown isn't the Nexus 5, then LG has another powerful flagship up its sleeve.

The device features Qi wireless charging capabilities inside of the back cover, which will allow customers to place their device on a charging stone and forget cords. The same functionality was found on the Nexus 4. Furthermore, you'll find LTE bands (unlike the Nexus 4), NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, and of course, CDMA / EVDO rev A, pentaband DC-HSPA+ and quadband GSM / EDGE.

The bands listed in the FCC documents mean the smartphone will support AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint stateside. Noticeably absent from the list is Verizon, which may makes sense given the spicy relationship between the carrier and the Nexus programme in recent iterations.

The FCC documents further reveal a 4.96-inch diagonal for display, hence the Nexus 5 name, with a length and width of 131.9 mm x 68.2 mm. A Snapdragon 800 SoC is also mentioned.

Now that Nexus 4 stock is beginning to dwindle and Android 4.4 KitKat has been announced, the Nexus 5 doesn't seem too far off. It's getting to be about that time, as the Nexus 4 was announced in late-October. You bet we'll keep our eyes peeled.