  LG G2 release dates announced for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Following word earlier this week the LG G2 will hit the US and Germany in September, prominent US carriers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile announced release dates for the new LG flagship.

Verizon is first up to launching the LG G2, making it available to customers on 12 September for $199 (£128) with a two-year contract. Pocket-lint previously confirmed Big Red will be the only carrier to offer wireless charging. If you have something against cords, Verizon may be your best bet to getting your hands on the LG G2.

AT&T, on the other hand, will launch the LG G2 on its network beginning 15 September for $199.99 with a two year contract. AT&T isn't offering up anything too special for its customers. However, if you're interested in AT&T’s Next program, you can make 20 equal monthly payments of $27. You'll then be able to upgrade your device in less than a year, as opposed to two years if you buy the phone on contract.



Of the three, T-Mobile is being the most aggressive on pricing. It is offering the LG G2 through its online store beginning 18 September, for $99 down with 24 equal monthly payments of $21 - through its UnCarrier plans. The handset will hit T-Mobile retail stores starting 25 September. Furthermore, if you find yourself really in to the LG G2, you can pre-order it now. T-Mobile will also make it available for a full retail price of $629.99.

Still missing from the equation is Sprint, which has confirmed it will carry the LG G2. Nonetheless, US customers should be happy to know they'll be getting the LG G2 before UK customers - as LG hasn't tossed out a timeframe for them as of yet.