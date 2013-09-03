LG G2 launching in US and Germany in September, following South Korea primetime

LG Electronics announced on Tuesday that the US and Germany will get its flagship LG G2 smartphone in September, following a launch in South Korea in late-August. The company is vague on exact details, but is providing a general time frame on when we can expect the handset to hit the market on a worldwide scale.

“The positive market feedback after the initial launch in Korea proved to us that the LG G2’s consumer-oriented innovation does resonate with customers,” said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronic. No details were shared in the realm of sales numbers, though we can expect those down the road (LG is pretty transparent about them).

LG didn't mention any word of the UK for a September launch, but we do know it will come at some point. In August, the company said the LG G2 would launch on “over 130 wireless carriers” in the next two months - including all four major carriers in the US and Three network in the UK.

The LG G2 features a 5.2-inch True HD-IPS + 1920 x 1080 screen with a very welcome 423ppi to keep things crisp, 2.26GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with Adreno 330 graphics, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD expansion, 13-megapixel rear-shooter, 2.1-megapixel front-shooter and volume buttons found uniquely on the rear.

LG says we'll be able to get a closer look at the LG G2 on 6 September at the IFA conference in Berlin. Pocket-lint will be live from IFA to bring you the latest, where perhaps we'll hear solid dates for the LG G2 launch.