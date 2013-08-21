  LG's Quad HD panel: 5.5-inch, 538ppi, coming to a smartphone near you

LG has shown off a new display panel for smartphones. Called the Quad HD, it lands with the highest resolution and highest pixel density of any smartphone display to date. It has an eye-melting (or is that eye-soothing) resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which equates to 538ppi. Not bad for just 1.21mm thick with a 1.2mm bezel.

So with four times more pixels than HD's 1280 x 720 resolution, we're reaching the point where screens can't get much clearer to the human eye. An impressive 430 nits of brightness means it should remain visible, even in bright conditions. LG says you'll be able to view a full desktop webpage and the details will remain sharp ... but you'll probably be squinting, or reaching for your reading glasses to be able to read that fine print.

However, things like images will have plenty of detail and it will bring richness to the latest games, such as Real Racing 3, which looks fantastic on high resolution displays.

So what's the catch? It's still just a screen at the moment with no word from LG on when we'll see it in a handset.

We can't wait to view full web pages at a glance or have a true HD movie at full resolution in the corner of the screen as we multitask. Fingers crossed this makes an appearance it IFA where we'll get you eyes-on details.