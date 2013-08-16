Nexus 5 rumours put LG back in the driving seat, 5.2-inch display in tow

The Nexus 5 could be a manufactured by LG, it is reported, being closely related to the LG G2, just launched.

These latest suggestions come from Vietnamese site Tinhte, which says LG is working with Google on manufacturing the Nexus 5. In line with the specs of the LG G2, it's claimed that the Nexus 5 will feature a 5.2-inch display and be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset.

The site also says that design will be evolved from the G2 and the Nexus 4, with a glass front and back like the Nexus 4. We're guessing that LG's rather unconventional volume control on the rear of the G2 will move into a more sensible position on the side somewhere.

At the moment there's little that can be substantiated about the rumour, as there was a previous suggestion that Motorola would be the manufacturer of the Nexus 5: in both cases these rumours have sparked just after the launch of the new handset, so there's something of a feeling of an Android fan's wish list growing here.

Previous Nexus 5 rumours have suggested that the native Android device will arrive with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, as found on the HTC One for example, with the aim of keeping the price down. We can't see that Google would be able to make the Nexus 5 as affordable as the Nexus 4 if it's carrying the very latest chipset from Qualcomm with the Snapdragon 800, so we feel the 600 might be more likely.

As for the Nexus 5 release date, Google announced the Nexus 4 on 29 October 2012, having cancelled the launch event in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. There's no reason to suggest that an update to the Nexus handset will come earlier, especially with interim devices from HTC and Samsung and the recent announcement of the Nexus 7.

One thing we will be expecting, however, will be the long-anticipated appearance of Android 5 Key Lime Pie, bringing with it a host of new features.

We will keep you posted.