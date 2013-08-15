  European version of the LG G2 will have wireless charging through separate case

Following word that Verizon has the exclusive on the LG G2's wireless charging feature, we were wondering if that extended to the LG G2 across the rest of the globe, and not just the US. In turn, LG confirmed with Pocket-lint on Thursday that the European version of the G2 does not have wireless charging on the device itself.

However, LG did confirm that just because you live in Europe doesn't mean you won't be able to charge your device wirelessly. Rather, an accessory case supporting wireless charging will be made available.

LG wouldn't detail specifics for the wireless charging accessory, such as pricing, name, or availability, but at least confirmed it is coming.

LG took the wraps off its flagship LG G2 at a 7 August press event. It features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 True HD IPS+ display, 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, Adreno 330 graphics, 13-megapixel rear-camera and 2.1-megapixel front camera.

Presumably, just like the built-in charging on the wireless Verizon version of the LG G2, the wireless charging case will support the Qi wireless standard (though LG wouldn't confirm this).

Qi wireless charging, designed by the Wireless Power Consortium, comprises a power transmission pad and a compatible receiver in a portable device. Its aim is for a global standard for inductive charging technology, with Asus, HTC, Huawei, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung and Sony also on board. We assume it involves placing the handset on a Nexus 4-like wireless charging orb.

The LG G2 is expected to be released late-September. It will be rolling out in more than 130 countries over the next two months, with a launch kicking-off in LG's home of South Korea and followed by North America and Europe. LG did not provide specific availability dates or pricing for the LG G2, but said they will vary by which region or carrier you find yourself in/on.