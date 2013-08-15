  Verizon sign-up page for the LG G2 confirms Qi wireless charging exclusivity

US carrier Verizon Wireless has gone on a bit of sign-up page frenzy, having launched pages for the Moto X and HTC One this week. Now go ahead and add LG to the mix, as Big Red on Wednesday launched a page for the LG G2 to receive the "latest information" for the handset.

The page is average in the fact it simply outlines what Verizon customers can expect from the LG G2, naming off specifications and giving them a place to enter in their email address. But it does reveal that the Verizon version of the LG G2 will be a bit different.

On the back of the device, you'll not notice only the slew of Verizon branding, but the back buttons and camera look a bit different. Verizon is know for adding its own touch.

Furthermore, Verizon confirmed in the listing on its website that its version of the LG G2 will exclusively feature Qi wireless charging. The wireless charging feature isn't shown off in detail, but we assume it involves placing the handset on a Nexus 4-like wireless charging orb.

Qi wireless charging, designed by the Wireless Power Consortium, comprises a power transmission pad and a compatible receiver in a portable device. Its aim is for a global standard for inductive charging technology, with Asus, HTC, Huawei, Motorola Mobility, Nokia, Samsung and Sony also on board.

It's not clear if Verizon's lock on wireless charging exclusivity also extends to the UK. We've reached out to LG in the hope of learning more.

LG took the wraps off its flagship LG G2 at a 7 August press event. It features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 True HD IPS+ display, 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, Adreno 330 graphics, 13-megapixel rear-camera and 2.1-megapixel front camera.

Given the LG G2 is capable of viewing and recording 4K video and outputting 7.1 surround sound, you may want to read our hands-on for more details.

No official release date has been named, but late-September is looking likely.