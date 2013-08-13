  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG Vu III specs leaked, rumoured for an IFA announcement

|
  LG Vu III specs leaked, rumoured for an IFA announcement
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20

LG's Optimus Vu series of smartphones/phablets are odd devices. As they come with large 4:3 touchscreens, they are almost square in shape and don't fit the conventional idea of a phone or tablet device.

That's, perhaps, why they've never really made a splash outside of Korea. LG dabbled with the Vu II in the US for a short while, but it didn't take.

The company is willing to give it another go, however, with the LG Vu III - presumably dropping the "Optimus" like it did with the recently announced LG G2. Not only are specifications details starting to leak but there's also a strong rumour that the Korean manufacturer will announce the third in the series in Europe, during the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin next month.

Korean site Asia Economic claims that the LG Vu III will have a 5.2-inch 1280 x 960 4:3  screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and a 13-megapixel rear-mounted camera. It will go up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

The site says the device is likely to hit Korea in September, but it's that IFA announcement that suggests the company will seek to release the Vu III more globally - perhaps in mainland Europe rather than the UK. Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait to find out.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments