  LG Vu III specs leaked, rumoured for an IFA announcement

LG's Optimus Vu series of smartphones/phablets are odd devices. As they come with large 4:3 touchscreens, they are almost square in shape and don't fit the conventional idea of a phone or tablet device.

That's, perhaps, why they've never really made a splash outside of Korea. LG dabbled with the Vu II in the US for a short while, but it didn't take.

The company is willing to give it another go, however, with the LG Vu III - presumably dropping the "Optimus" like it did with the recently announced LG G2. Not only are specifications details starting to leak but there's also a strong rumour that the Korean manufacturer will announce the third in the series in Europe, during the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin next month.

Korean site Asia Economic claims that the LG Vu III will have a 5.2-inch 1280 x 960 4:3 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and a 13-megapixel rear-mounted camera. It will go up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

The site says the device is likely to hit Korea in September, but it's that IFA announcement that suggests the company will seek to release the Vu III more globally - perhaps in mainland Europe rather than the UK. Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait to find out.