  LG G2 release date: Where and when can I get it?

The LG G2, the new flagship smartphone from LG, has finally arrived in the UK following its launch in the US earlier this year.

The handset sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Rear-key design replacing side buttons, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3000mAh battery under the hood.

But the question is where can you get it? LG has said it will be available from all major retailers nationwide in the UK including Carphone Warehouse, EE, Three and O2.

We have pulled together all the prices, deals and networks so you'll know where to get it and how much it will cost you.

You can pick up the LG G2 from Three for £32 a month, with an upfront cost of £49. The 24-month contract will get you All-you-can-eat data, as well as 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.

For more LG G2 deals, visit Three's website.

O2 is offering the LG G2 for free on a £42 a month contract. The 24-month plan includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of data.

As usual with O2, you can choose to pay an upfront cost and reduce your monthly payments. If you pay £19.99 upfront, followed by £37 a month for 24 months, you’ll get unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 1GB of data.

For more LG G2 deals, visit O2's website.

The LG G2 is available for free from the Carphone Warehouse for £32 a month on a 24 month contract. You'll get 750MB of data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts.

You can also pick the new handset up for free on a £37 a month for 24 months contract, where you will get unlimited minutes and texts, along with 1GB of data.

For more LG G2 deals, visit Carphone Warehouse's website.

There are three plans for the LG G2 on Talk Talk Mobile and if you order online, you double your data.

The LG G2 is free on all three 24-month contracts and they all come with built-in saving features including unlimited family calls and free text alerts.

The Small plan will cost you £25 a month and gives you 100 minutes and 250 texts, along with 200MB of data with the online deal.

The Medium plan is £30 a month and you'll get 300 minutes, 3000 texts and 1GB of data when you buy online.

The Large plan comes in at £40 a month and gives you 1000 minutes, 3000 texts and 4GB of data when you order online.

For more information on the LG G2 tariff plans, visit the TalkTalk Mobile website.

Buymobiles.net is offering the LG G2 on a number of carriers and a range of contracts including 18 and 24 months.

You can pick the handset up for free on a T-Mobile 24-month contract at £31 a month. It gives you 1GB of data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts.

On O2, you'll pay £32 a month and no upfront cost with Buymobiles.net for the LG G2 and you'll get 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 750MB.

The cheapest Vodafone contact offered for the LG G2 is £33 a month for 24 months and you'll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data with no upfront cost for the handset.

The LG G2 is also free on a £36 a month contract for 24 months with Orange, including 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data.

For more LG G2 deals, visit the Buymobiles.net website.

LG has confirmed the handset will be available on the EE network but there were no details on EE's website regarding prices at the time of writing.

All four major networks; Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile USA, are stocking the new LG G2 in the US.

We have contacted EE to find out pricing details and we will update this feature when we have the information.