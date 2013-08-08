  1. Home
Life Is Good: The LG G2 theme tune makes it to YouTube

  Life Is Good: The LG G2 theme tune makes it to YouTube
Much was made about the Vienna Boys' Choir being involved in the launch of the LG G2 and how the new flagship smartphone lets you hear the children's voices clearly, thanks to the audio capabilities of the phone.

LG has revealed that sounds and nine special ringtones recorded by the Vienna Boys' Choir will come pre-loaded on the new Android device.

A "series of unique harmonic sounds" will come on the device from the box, including five notifications and alarms as well as the nine ringtones. Four musical chimes, including Bach's Air on the G String are included.

In New York we got a treated to some of those tunes at the launch event, but if you are dying to hear the Life Is Good tune over and over again, one of the boys has loaded the tune to YouTube so you can do just that.

Rebecca Black's It's Friday is so 2011.

