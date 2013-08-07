  LG G2 officially announced, 5.2-inch, Snapdragon 800 and volume rocker confirmed

LG has finally lifted the lid on its new flagship Android smartphone, the LG G2.

Measuring 138.5 x 70.9 x 8.9mm and weighing 143g, its 5.2-inch True HD-IPS + 1920 x 1080 screen dominates, and comes with a very welcome 423ppi to keep things crisp.

Inside, the G2 runs on a 2.26GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with Adreno 330 graphics and 2GB of RAM to play with.

Storage on the general model is 32GB with a microSD card slot included for further expansion, while LG has opted to switch to nano-SIM for its latest handset, following a trend set by Apple and recently supported by Asus and Motorola.

A 13-megapixel camera is on the rear, 2.1-megapixel on the front, but this is no rival to the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom or Nokia Lumia 1020. It has just an LED flash rather than a Xenon one, so it's a phone that can take snaps, not the other way around.

On the rear is the volume slider that has been the centre of attention on all the teaser material that has been coming out of LG over the last few weeks. And there is 4G connectivity for regions that will support it.

Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 and DLNA support.

It runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean from the box, but we'd expect that to rise to 4.3 fairly soon. The battery will be 3,000mAh.

Following the global launch event in New York City on August 7, LG says the G2 will be rolled out globally by over 130 carriers in the next eight weeks, starting in South Korea and then followed by North America, Europe and other key markets. Specific dates for market availability will vary by region and carrier.