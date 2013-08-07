  Watch the LG G2 New York launch here

LG is live streaming the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the LG G2 and you can watch it right here on Pocket-lint in the comfort of your office or home without lifting a finger or having to wade through a live blog of someone trying to type faster than men can speak.

The event kicks off at 4pm UK time and should shed lots more light on the new device, not that we haven't seen much of it already through leaks official and unofficial.

So far what we know is that the new device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, come with a volume rocker on the back along with a 13-megapixel camera. Other specs are expected to include a 5.2-inch 1080p display with a relatively thin bezel and no hardware buttons on the front.

LG have themselves confirmed there will be a quick view case for the device, letting you see only key information and that the Vienna Boy's Choir has recorded a load of ringtones for the phone.

The event kicks off at 4pm UK time, 11am New York time, and 8am in San Francisco. Pocket-lint is in New York and we plan to bring you hands-on and other news as it happens.