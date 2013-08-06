  Here's your LG G2 press shot ahead of the official event

South Korea-based LG is set to take the wraps off its next-generation flagship, the LG G2, at an event in New York City on Wednesday. Ahead of the event tomorrow, famed leakster EvLeaks has taken to Twitter to give us one last look before things are made official.

Several leaks in recent months have indicated that the LG G2 will offer a 5.2-inch, 1080P display and a relatively thin bezel. On the front of the plastic device there's a speaker grille, front-facing camera and three capacitive-touch buttons, but there are no hardware buttons like the Pro model of the first generation.

As for inside the device, we'll find Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor, LG confirmed to Pocket-lint in June. The chipset, which is about as powerful as it gets in the world of smartphones right now, has yet to appear in a smartphone consumers can actually buy.

Interestingly, the volume rocker on the LG G2 is found on the back, along with a 13-megapixel camera and a rear flash. A leaked manual for LG G2 indicated its measurements are 138.5 x 70.9 x 8.9mm and its weight 143g. That means it's slightly larger all round than the Samsung Galaxy S4; it is also a millimetre thicker and a fraction heavier. Additionally, it was confirmed it will join a very exclusive club in adopting the nano-SIM card format, including theiPhone 5, iPad mini, Asus PadFone Infinity and the recently announced Motorola Moto X.

Pocket-lint will be live from LG's media event on Wednesday. The event begins at 11AM EST, so keep it locked to our LG hub for the latest.