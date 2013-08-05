  LG G2 manual leaked, nano-SIM, microSD and removable battery confirmed

A manual has been leaked ahead of the LG G2 launch in New York on Wednesday amid claims that it is for LG's forthcoming flagship device. Although it is entirely in Korean, certain key facts can be gleaned, mostly from the diagrams inside.

French tech site Nowhere Else has published some of the pictures and pages from the 222-page manual it was sent by a "small mole". It reveals the G2's measurements as 138.5 x 70.9 x 8.9mm and its weight at 143g. That means that it is slightly larger all round than the Samsung Galaxy S4; it is also a millimetre thicker and a fraction heavier.

Other details gleaned from the document reveal that it will join a very exclusive club in adopting the nano-SIM card format. Currently only the iPhone 5, iPad mini, Asus PadFone Infinity and the recently announced Motorola Moto X are nano-SIM devices - now you can add the LG G2 to that list.

The LG G2 will also have a microSD card slot, one of the schematics shows. And it will come with a removable 2,610mAh battery.

More confirmed specifications and details will become apparent over the next couple of days, certainly as the official event starts at 4pm UK time on 7 August (11am EST). Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news and details as they happen.