  LG G2 confirmed fact 2: Vienna Boys' Choir provides ringtones and sounds

After yesterday's pre-launch announcement and picture reveal of the LG G2's QuickWindow Case, the Korean manufacturer has continued to release information about its forthcoming flagship phone in order to get you thoroughly excited for the 7 August press event in New York.

This time, LG has revealed that sounds and nine special ringtones recorded by the Vienna Boys' Choir will come pre-loaded on the new Android device.

"Whether it's classical compositions or fresh a cappella music, LG has always viewed beautiful music as a great complement to our beautiful devices," said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG's mobile division. "As the pinnacle of international choirs and the most famous, it's fitting that the heavenly music of the Vienna Boys' Choir is featured on LG G2."

A "series of unique harmonic sounds" will come on the device from the box, including five notifications and alarms as well as the nine ringtones. Four musical chimes, including Bach's Air on the G String are included.

The company will also be posting its Life's Good ringtone sung by the Vienna Boys' Choir on its G2 microsite from tomorrow, 1 August. Go to g2.lgmobile.com.