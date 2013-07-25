  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  LG phone news

LG G2 to release in September for North America and Europe?

The oft-leaked LG G2 has just received a set of global release dates, according to a new report.

Korean website Kyunghyang Shinmun reported recently that an LG Electronics executive had said the LG G2 would release in August for South Korea, September for North America and Europe and October for everywhere else.

The report also said Verizon was lined up as a US carrier partner, although documents from the Federal Communications Commission have already revealed the LG G2 will land on AT&T and T-Mobile as well.

Read: LG sends invites to LG G2 event in New York for 7 August

LG named the successor to its flagship Optimus G as the LG G2 and then sent press invitations earlier this month to an event in New York for 7 August. Pocket-lint will be live from New York to bring you the latest from LG.

Several leaks in recent months have claimed the LG G2 will offer a 5.2-inch, 1080P display, relatively thin bezel, three capacitive-touch buttons and no hardware buttons, and a volume rocker on the back alongside a 13-megapixel camera and rear flash. Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor will also go inside the device.

Pocket-lint has not independently confirmed the LG G2 release date details out of Korea, but we've reached out to LG for more information.

