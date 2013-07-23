  1. Home
LG G2 teaser video hits 'net, once again confirms rear volume rocker

5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

LG has released a teaser video for its G2 flagship smartphone, to be announced on 7 August in New York City. You have to sit through a stack of statistics based on the average person's life, but the pay-off is an animation of the outline of the phone and further confirmation that the device will have a volume rocker on the rear, near the camera lens.

In many ways, the video also confirms the validity of former leaked photos purportedly showing the new phone. They show that there are volume controls on the rear, and from what we can see of the official posting the positioning is identical.

And if that's the case, the specifications leaked at the same time could well be real. They said that it will have a 5.2-inch 1080p display, superthin bezel and Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

A rounded-corner design and thin waistline will also be part of the G2's make up. And Pocket-lint has been sent the official invite to the launch event in New York so will be there to bring you all the news as it happens.

